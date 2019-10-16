<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, has suggested that operation of emergency care, as stipulated by National Health Act 2014, should be decentralised for deeper efficiency.

He made the suggestion on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as chairman of the 2019 Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Physicians’ Week, with the theme: ‘Care of the Unknown Patient: An Overview’.

According to him, the current efforts to cater for citizens requiring emergency care could be more effective and practicable if operations of the provisions of the Health Act were decentralised.

Mimiko said: “Perhaps the potentially most impactful of the relevant laws is the National Health Act 2014, which does not only recognise the importance of state responsibility in EMS, but goes ahead to attempt to enact a sustainable financing strategy.

“According to the Act, the day-to-day implementation of the EMT gateway, including any commissioning that is required, shall be carried out by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) staff designated by the Minister of Health on the TMSOF.”

He, however, observed that the reality of the operations would create administrative nightmare.

The former governor said: “Why centralise when you can decentralise, devolve, (restructure), for better results?

“Every decent society should have a decent level of emergency medical services.

“We must pay attention to and invest in technology as it is and will continue to disrupt settled assumptions in concept and practice in all fields, the medical profession inclusive and work towards decentralising funding of emergency care as provided for in the National Health Care Act 2014.”

Meanwhile, president, Nigerian Medical Association, Adedayo Faduyile, said when Mimiko was the governor in the state, he instituted impressive emergency care system with detailed provision for intervention at points of road traffic accidents, modern extrication of accident victims, access to immediate health care through fully equipped medical ambulances and a world-class trauma center with capacity for tertiary care for trauma victims.