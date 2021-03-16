



Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated four commissioners with a threat to sack any of his aides who displays any act of disloyalty.

The commissioners inaugurated were Mr. Wale Akinterinwa (Commissioner for Finance); Mr. Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald (Commissioner for Information); Sir Charles Titiloye (Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General), and Mr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola (Commissioner for Works).

While the trio of Ojogo, Akinterinwa and Titiloye returned to their former ministries headed in the first termof Akeredolu, Aminu was the Special Adviser to the governor on Lands and Infrastructure.

The governor said the commissioners were to resume duties immediately at the ministries were they served in his first term.

Akeredolu warned that anybody sacked for disloyalty would not be recalled.





According to him, “We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch. We will not allow it to fester. There will be no room for explanation because the choices I made are deliberate.

“My resolve to being you back underscores the importance of the quality of services you rendered in our first term. Our people are expecting a lot. It behooves on us to sustain the level of excellence.”

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Akinterinwa promised that they would work harder than they did in the first term of Akeredolu’.

He said the presence of the traditional rulers and other stakeholders from the areas where the commissioners hail from demonstrated the confidence they have in them.

Akinterinwa promised that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.