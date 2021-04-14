



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has threatened to embarrass his former Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, if failed to return the four officials’ vehicles in his possession two months after leaving office.

Akeredolu also said he would press charges against Agboola and other former political appointees who failed to return government properties in their possession.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, he said it was reprehensible for Nigerians to condone the practice by elected officials or political appointees to take government properties away when leaving office.

The governor said he did not buy any new vehicles after he was sworn-in in 2016 adding that what he did was refurbished the vehicles he inherited from his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko

Akeredolu promised to unleashed security agencies on former political appointees including his erstwhile Deputy who refused to return government properties.

“He has no right to steal if we want to use the proper name. Why does the former Deputy Governor think he merits those vehicles and others do not.

“Those vehicles are public property. We have to stop this impunity. It is not only the Deputy Governor alone but all other political appointees. This madness must stop.





“So they want to take the vehicles away and then we will use taxpayers’ money to buy new ones. There are many of them yet to return vehicles. Some have returned but others are still feigning they thought they will be reappointed.

“We are waiting for the Police to act on the petition. We will press charges against them.

“Agboola no longer enjoys immunity we will press charges against him. He should return those vehicles. Are we now going to buy vehicles for the new Deputy Governor?

“All these things are pure stealing. We have to challenge these people. If Agboola refuses to comply we will press charges.

“At the end of Akeredolu’s first term, we sent letters to all political appointees to return government properties because nobody was sure of coming back.

“We are going to unleash security agencies on all of them. They made calls to Agboola and he promised to comply but later he started barring their calls.

“This is not decency and politics. Let Agboola returns the vehicles or we will embarrass him thoroughly.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo Police Commissioner, Salami Bolaji, has confirmed receipt of the state government’s petition against his former deputy.

Speaking through the state Police Command spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ìkoro, said the investigation has commenced into the petition forwarded to the command by the governor.