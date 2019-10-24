<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has tasked men of the state police command to establish synergy with their counterparts in Edo State to ensure timely release of Justice Abdul Dogo, a judge of the Federal High Court, Akure who was kidnapped on Tuesday evening at Ibilo, Edo State.

Justice Dogo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen while returning to Akure, the Ondo State capital, after a trip to Abuja.

Reacting to the incident through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Governor Akeredolu said he received with concern, the report on the abduction of Justice Dogo.

“Notwithstanding that the unpleasant incident happened outside the territory of Ondo State, the kidnap of any Nigerian anywhere must elicit a pan-Nigerian reaction and empathy,” Akeredolu said.

He charged the State Police Command to synergise with its Edo and Kogi commands to effect the early release of Justice Dogo

Akeredolu admonished that ”seemingly incorrect narratives on the heels of such critical situations as kidnap are capable of disrupting the focus and attention of appropriate intelligence architectures.

”The case of Justice Dogo who was said to have been kidnapped in Ondo rather than Ibilo in Edo State is a relevant case study that could hamper proper intelligent gathering,” he added.