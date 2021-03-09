



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has solicited the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for development at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) and the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH).

Akeredolu after a closed-door meeting with the Executive Secretary of TET-Fund Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro said TETFund’s impact has already been felt at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde said the governor noted that his visit was to seek the support of TET-Fund for the two other institutions in the state so as to ensure that development is spread across the four government-owned institutions.





“As you know, Ondo State can boast of four tertiary institutions. In Akungba, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, the impact of TET-Fund is felt.

“They have been there consistently and I want to thank them for some reasons and to appreciate them.

“But we also have two other tertiary institutions, that is UNIMEDTH and the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH). And I felt I should come in to meet Professor Bogoro who used to be a friend.

“I came formally this time around to ensure that we change our focus because there has been more focus on two institutions. Now, we want to also focus more on the other two.

“So I came to discuss and expect that sooner than later there will be an intervention in the other tertiary institutions. That’s why we came.”