Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has directed that the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Ago Alaye community be relaxed forthwith.

The new curfew regime will henceforth, be dusk to dawn; that is, twelve hours (from 6pm-6am) until further notice.

The governor has similarly, directed the release of all those arrested and detained by the police in the wake of the crisis.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the directive however, affected only those whose arrest have no direct bearing and connection with crimes associated with the violence which claimed lives and properties.

Akeredolu, while expressing his deep appreciation to the law enforcement agencies, especially the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army for their efforts in restoring peace law and order, urged them to intensify efforts to heighten their investigations, especially where there are clear and brazing infractions against the law.