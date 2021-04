Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday resumed official duties after the expiration of his 15 day working vacation.

Governor Akeredolu had on Thursday, April 1, 2021, embarked on vacation which was part of his 2021 annual leave.

The vacation ended on Friday, April 23, 2021 but the Governor formally resumed work on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, the Governor described his vacation as a refreshing time.





He said: “We have been on this task for over a year without a break. I knew I needed a break so that I could be rejuvenated. I took my time to do a few things. I had a good time.

“Just as I came into the country, the first thing that was put on my table was the victory at the tribunal. It is a great tonic for any governor. It shows that I have a great task ahead, especially to the people who voted for us. My duty is to accelerate our work and do more,” he stated.

While Governor Akeredolu was away, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa performed the functions of the office of the Governor.