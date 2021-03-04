



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says he will give more dividends of democracy to the people of the state during his second term in office.

Akeredolu spoke on Thursday in Akure during the swearing-in of Dr Olugbenga Ale as the Chief of Staff (CoS).

Newsmen report that Akeredolu was sworn in for his second term in office on Feb.24

The governor, who made known his intentions to hit the ground running, said he would not tolerate ineptitude “because we have a very short time.”





He urged the chief of staff to work hard and do his best to justify the confidence reposed on him.

Responding, Ale expressed his appreciation to the governor for reappointing him for a second term.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and expressed his readiness for the challenges ahead.

Newsmen report that the COS also served Akeredolu in the same office during the first term.