Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Saturday presented the staff of office to the new Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye.

Royal fathers from far and near who graced the occasion include Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Deji of Akure, Oba Victor Kiladejo, Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom and other prominent traditional rulers in the state.

Akeredolu expressed his administration’s commitment to non-interference in any transparent process of selection of traditional rulers in the state.

The Governor said the people’s tradition will not be violated for political expediency, adding that he will continue to support all practices and traditional norms which affirm life.

While thanking the Omo-Olowos and the kingmakers for a rancour-free selection process, Governor Akeredolu said the wide acceptance enjoyed by the Olowo ensures unanimity of purpose and unforced collaboration among the people.

He said: ”The spontaneous expression of joy, affectionate jubilation and fraternal camaraderie, which enveloped the whole kingdom, on the announcement of the choice by all the Omo-Olowo, compelled approval.

“The new Olowo, a comely, calm, principled, honest and unassuming personality, has become the veritable tool employed by both terrestrial and celestial powers to unite our people. It has never been this good.“

While emphasizing his administration’s determination to ensure even distribution of social and economic benefits of good governance, the Governor said good governance has been deepened under his watch by listening to the people on the challenges encountered and taking decisions based on priorities.

“I want to emphasise the fact that our administration is determined to ensure even distribution of social and economic benefits of good governance through the provision of infrastructural facilities and social amenities not only in urban cities but also in all communities in the State.

“Some of the facilities being provided are road rehabilitation and construction across the State, renovation of public schools, rehabilitation of damaged boreholes, and massive provision of hospital equipment and consumables.”