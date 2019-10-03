<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Thursday ordered the unconditional release of Ogeleyinbo of Ayetoro community, Oba Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi (JP) from Olokuta Medium Prison, Akure, the Ondo state capital after nine months of unlawful arrest.

Ojagbohunmi was arrested and remanded in January.

The monarch, alongside the Baba Ijo and the Public Relations Officer of the community, Lawrence Lemamu and Mr. Victor Akinluwa respectively, were moved to Akure by the police and detained nine months ago.

Akeredolu had frowned at the protracted remand of the monarch over a kingship tussle between him and Micah Ajijo in Ayetoro,a community in Ilaje Local Government area.

The Supreme Council of Elders and Ayetoro Youth Congress (AYC) on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Governor for his prompt intervention into the matter

Speaking on behalf of the Council and the community, Rev. Apostle Joshua Bankole, declared unflinching support for Akeredolu’s government and his future endeavours politically.

He said: “We also seize this medium to tell Mr. Governor that Ayetoro, being the most populous community in Ilaje area, our people would always be in your support in all your political dealings and we want you to continue the good works you have been doing in Ondo State since assumption of office.”

Bankole hailed the governor for his relentless efforts to curtail the sea incursions and reminded him of the devastation of the sea encroachment which according to him had destroyed several houses and properties.