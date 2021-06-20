The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday reacted to the comments made by Mr Jubrin Okutepa, the counsel to the state Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Olanrewaju, over the judgment on the case between the state government and the CJ.

An Abuja High Court last week ruled that the government should not probe the CJ over an allegation made by one man, Olupelumi Fagboyegun against the CJ. The video of the allegation had gone viral.

In a reaction to the judgement, the government, through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, had said the litigation was needless, hence, the government did not participate in it .





Okutepa, in a statement credited to him in the media on the reaction of the government, described the Ondo State government’s reaction as “contemptuous”. He also said the government’s position on the matter was “unfortunate and uncivilised”.

To this end, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr Olabode Olatunde, said the statement by the CJ’s counsel did not come as a surprise.

He said, “Only people who understand the import of the government statements would refrain from blunders.

“Moreover, Governor Akeredolu recognises the profundity of civility. Nevertheless, he also understands that civility is not common. He, however, takes no offence in the outburst of the lead counsel.

Governor Akeredolu challenged Mr. Okutepa, saying he was free to approach the court “if he truly finds the reaction contemptuous”.