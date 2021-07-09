Ondo governor: TB Joshua left behind visible impact

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, popularly called TB Joshua, is a loss to the entire world.

TB Joshua who founded Synagogue Church of All Nations died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, a week to his 58th birthday.

A funeral service is currently holding for the deceased at his church in the Ikotun Area of Lagos as of the time of filing this report.

Akeredolu who spoke at the service said the late clergy left indelible prints and impacts which are visible in many parts of the world.

He said, “The people of Ondo State, Nigeria and the entire world have lost a rare gem, a special breed and a worthy citizen and a true son of Ondo State.

“His passing is not only a loss to the people of Ondo, his own town, Ori Agidi Okoko, but a loss to humanity. The indelible prints and impacts of our dear brother, T.B Joshua are visible not only in Ondo, our State, they’re visible in many parts of Nigeria and in fact, throughout the world.

“No wonder this is a world congregation. I’m not too sure we’ve had the world so congregated in this number from different countries in many such services, maybe, that of Nelson Mandela but the world is more represented here than when Nelson Mandela was buried. Indeed it was and is being globally acknowledged today by all of us.”