Ondo governor hails return of soldiers to correctional centres

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has received notice of the return of the personnel of the Nigeria Army to Correctional Centers in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who described the return as a welcome development, said the Nigeria Army has allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor noted that the initial withdrawal of the military personnel from the correctional centres was an aberration and an undue security risk.

According to him, “We note the return of soldiers to the correctional centres as concerting. The security of lives and property of our people remains an onerous task that must be carried out without hesitation or sentiment.

“A federal facility like the correctional centres should not have been left without deserving security for any reason. However, the return of the soldiers to the facilities is a positive development.

“Both the Nigerian Army and the Correctional Centres belong to the Federal Government. There must be continuous synergy. We will also continue to do our best to give the necessary support when the need arises.”