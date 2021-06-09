Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has stressed the need to adopt a home grown approach in solving the problem of insecurity rocking the country, saying, crime is a local issue that should be addressed with a large dose of home-grown content.

The governor said the Amotekun Security Corps initiative is a baby of necessity conceived as a home-grown approach to solving the plethora of security challenges that have put the people on the edge.

Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday at the passing-out ceremony for the newly recruited Amotekun corps officers held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure, the state capital.

The event was part of the activities marking the first 100 days of Governor Akeredolu’s second term.

The governor also commissioned the administrative Headquarters, Control Centre, 20 new patrol vehicles to boost the operations of the state security network.





While unveiling the roadmap to Internal and Border Security in Ondo State, he assured that the state would become the safest and most secured in the country if the strategies contained in the roadmap are religiously implemented.

Akeredolu said Amotekun’s impact has been remarkable, adding that the security outfit has also given the people of the state hope in the management of security, despite that it came into being just a little over a year ago.

“It has further reinforced our long time view that state and community-based policing is the panacea to the country’s security challenges.

“Let me reassure the good people of Ondo State that our administration will leave no stone unturned as far as the implementation of our REDEEMED Agenda is concerned.’’