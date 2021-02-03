



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the quit notice he recently issued to herdsmen in the state’s forest reserves was targeted at foreign herders.

Mr Akeredolu spoke during the visit to his office by Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘F’ of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Dora Amahian, on Tuesday.

He said while it is not wrong to say kidnappers and killers terrorising the state for the past months are Fulani, he is convinced that they are not Nigerians.

“They might be Fulani but they are not Nigerians”, the governor said.

Mrs Amahian oversees the affairs of the NIS in Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Ogun States.

Mr Akeredolu encouraged the NIS to be more critical in the way they secure land borders to ensure that foreigners do not penetrate into various states with the aim to steal or kill.





“We all know what this service is established to do. It’s clear to us. The number of people who come into Nigeria through the land border is becoming alarming.

“Knowing your efforts to secure our borders, we are worried about some foreigners that come in and are almost permanent in our forest reserves. I know a number of criminal activities that are being perpetrated in our reserves that are done by foreigners.”

“I think there must be collaborations; collaboration with other security agencies. That way, you can function well and achieve more result. Collaborate with security agency like Amotekun.”

In her reaction to the governor’s comment, Mrs Amahian applauded Mr Akeredolu for the cordial relationship between him and the immigration service.

She said “the governor has passion for good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy which has been seen in the peaceful co-existence of the diverse people of the state.”