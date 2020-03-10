<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, extended the tenure of the state’s Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, for one year.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, who said the decision to extend the head of service’s tenure was informed by the current industrial peace made possible by the collaboration between the leadership of labour and the office of the head of service.

According to the Governor, the extension also became necessary after careful consideration of the prevailing situation with regards to the role of the state public service in his administration’s quest for sustainable development in all areas.





Governor said: “The extension of tenure was without prejudice to extant of rules and regulations guiding the appointment of the Head of Service as a civil servant.

“I hope that the Head of Service will continue to justify the confidence reposed in him and continually discharge the duties of his office in the interest of the government and people of Ondo State.”

Aragbaye’s mandatory retirement from service was expected to take effect from 11th March 2020.