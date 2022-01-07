Ondo governor directs vice principals to teach due to shortage of teachers

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has directed all vice-principals of secondary schools and assistant headteachers in primary schools in the state to go back to the classroom and start teaching students.

The governor gave the order following the apparent shortage of teachers in public schools in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Lola Amuda, conveyed the governor’s directive while addressing some school principals in Akure, the state capital, yesterday.

Amuda quoted the governor as saying that: “Pending the time when the state would address the shortage of teachers in public schools, all vice principals must return to classes.”

The permanent secretary, however, pointed out that some vice principals had already taken up the challenge, urging others to comply with Akeredolu’s directive with immediate effect.

Reacting, some principals urged the education ministry to translate the directive to a circular for all schools so as to avoid confusion that might arise between the principals and their vice principals.