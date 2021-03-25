



Ondo State government, yesterday, directed principals and heads of public secondary schools across the state to refund to parents and guardians the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, fees paid for the 2021 West African Secondary Schools Certificate.

This followed the approved N360 million for the payment of the WAEC enrolment fee for all SS3 students in public secondary schools, by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Ondo State, Mrs. Lola Amuda said: “The directive followed the approval of fund by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the payment of the 2020/2021 WAEC fees for all SS3 students in public schools across the state in line with its free education policy.”





Speaking at a meeting with executives of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, and other stakeholders in the education sector, Amuda urged them to ensure prompt refund of the money to the parents and guardians of the students.

She said: “The gesture was borne out of the governor’s genuine love for the people of the state.”

Amuda tasked the school administrators to reciprocate the good gesture of the governor by putting in their best and ensure that the students perform excellently in the exam.

In his remarks, President of ANCOPPS in Ondo State, Mr. Johnbull Mebawondu, promised that the school heads would abide by the policy of the government.