



As part of his efforts to improve the testing capacity of the state on COVID-19, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday commissioned a state-of-the-art molecular laboratory and Public Health Laboratory in Akure, the state capital.

The Governor also commissioned the Emergency Operation Center and named it after the late Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro and 16.75Km Akure-Idanre Road with a spur to Oke-Iya and Igisogba roads.

The commissioning was part of the events marking the 2nd Term Inauguration ceremony of the Governor and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu who described the project as novel, said no previous administration has ever thought it expedient to construct the road.

Akeredolu explained that every project handled by his administration has been a product of well-thought-out policy geared towards creating growth, economic development, galvanising employment and reducing crime, saying he shall continue to maintain the tempo of social contract with the people.





Harping on the Health facility the governor described the late health commissioner as a dogged fighter, stressing that naming the building after him will keep him in the good memory of the state for life.

Akeredolu who identified low capacity of testing due to the unavailability of functional and accredited laboratories to run highly technical tests as one major challenge in the state and the country at large, described the newly commissioned buildings as a great asset to the state.

The Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy Hon. Lucky Orimisn Aiyedatiwa said the laboratory is expected to be fully functional within the next few weeks while assuring that the assets will greatly improve the state’s efficiency in testing for the COVID-19 virus and greatly reduce the turn-around time.