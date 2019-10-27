<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Abdul Dogo, a Federal High Court judge serving in Akure, the Ondo State capital, who was kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday has regained his freedom.

The judge was kidnapped along with his driver at Ibilo in Edo State, while returning from Abuja. It was gathered that the policeman attached to the judge did not travel with on the fateful day.

Sources revealed that the abducted judge was released by his abductors at 2.am on Saturday.

The kidnappers reportedly contacted the family few hours after he was taken, demanding N50 million ransom for his release and his driver.

It could not be ascertained whether any ransom was paid to effect their release.

Following the abduction of the judge, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State instructed the state Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, to liaise with his colleagues in Edo, Kogi and other neighbouring states’ police commands to go after the kidnappers and ensure that Justice Dogo was rescued unscathed without delay.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) also quickly rose to the occasion, deploying one of his gallant officers, Abba Kiyari, and his team to Akure to rescue the judge and his driver.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu on Saturday appreciated God and commended security agents for rescuing Justice Dogo from the den of kidnappers.

According to a statement by Ojo Oyewamide, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Akeredolu said, “The abduction of the Federal High Court Judge indeed marked another disturbing moment in the perennial cases of kidnap that have pervaded the country.

“The development undoubtedly heightened fears and almost created uncertainty. But, the early measures deployed by the Police, DSS and the Army on the heels of the ugly incident, further rekindled hopes and confidence.”

Commending the security agents for the professional manner they handled the incident without fatalities, the governor said, “They (security agents) deserve our collective commendation and encouragement at all times even as every Nigerian has a responsibility to be part of the intelligence gathering process to combat crime and criminality.”