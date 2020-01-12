<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has urged Nigerians to show support and empathy for the widows and dependants of the country’s fallen heroes.

Akeredolu stated this during the church service to celebrate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Akure.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi said apart from prayers, individuals should donate generously to the emblem appeal fund.

Akeredolu said that the selfless service of the men of the armed forces had ensured national cohesion and global peace.

The Governor said that the remembrance day is to honour the departed and appreciate the living heroes, some of whom he said had suffered various deprivation in the cause of war and operations.

“This celebration is marked annually to Kindle our interest in the plight of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerians all over the world.





“The current counter terrorism operation by the Nigeria Armed Forces have claimed lives of some of our finest officers and men

“The selfless service of these people have ensured national cohesion and global peace.

“If we remember our brothers and sisters that fell victim of terrorism and insurgency, we would then appreciate the sacrifice made by officers and men of our armed forces.

“The officers and men of our armed forces and indeed our country, Nigeria needs our prayer. We need to pray that God will grant them victory against the enemies of our dear nation,” he stressed.

In his sermon, Pastor Henry Ojo said the fallen heroes fought for the unity of Nigeria.

Ojo praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing fight against insurgency and making the country safe again.

He urged political leaders and traditional rulers to ensure peace and stability of the country, and the state in particular ahead of the governorship election.