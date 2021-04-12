Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has granted amnesty to 11 inmates serving various jail terms in correctional centres in the state to mark the beginning of 2021.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has approved the appointment of Mrs Esther Oni, as the state new Accountant-General.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Monday in Akure.

Akeredolu congratulated the new Accountant-General, while urging her to discharge her duty with utmost responsibility deserving of her new office.

Oni is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 30 years progressive post-qualification experience, in both the private and public sectors.


She also had a valuable stint with the International Public Service.

Oni, who holds an MBA from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was until her new appointment Director, Debt Management Office, Ondo State Ministry of Finance.

Her appointment followed the retirement of the former state Accountant- General, Mr Laolu Akindolire, who retired from service after his 35 years of service.

The appointment took immediate effect.

