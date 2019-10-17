<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Government has explained that the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state for nearly a month is in pursuance of state affairs, cautioning the oposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against berating the Governor.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, says Governor Akeredolu’s absence from Akure is due to his attending to state related matters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Governor Akeredolu has not been resident in the southern state for almost a month, with his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, taking over as acting Governor.

The development has led to much speculation, with the PDP querying the the Governor’s absence, concerned that it has affected the running of state affairs.

Describing the PDP as a “weak opposition”, Commissioner Ojogo said “these people represent a totality of lies. There is no difference between the rumours they carried about that President Muhammed Buhari was marrying another woman, which never, happened and this.”

Mr Ojogo explained Governor Akeredolu had gone for his annual leave but had to cut short his vacation to attend to various programmes lined up for his daughter’s wedding ceremony held in Owo recently.

He said following the wedding ceremony, the Governor travelled out of the country and resumed on October 4.

“The accumulated state matters in Abuja compelled him to stay back in the federal capital to enable him settle all pending issues once and for all. This is better than shuttling between Akure and Abuja on a daily basis, which is not economically wise,” he explained.

The Commissioner stressed that Governor Akeredolu’s absence has not affected the smooth running of governance in the state.

On the controversy over the construction of a fly-over in Ore town, Mr Ojogo said PDP supporters should go to the Federal Ministry of Works to inquire into the cost of its construction, instead of unwarranted insinuations.