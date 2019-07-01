<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has trained no fewer than one hundred corps members as change agents to sensitise the people on the scourge of HIV/AIDS.

Mr Saka Yusuf-Oguleye, the Commissioner in the ministry who announced this at the Permanent Orientation camp in Ikare-Akoko on Monday, said that the corps members were trained to carry out campaigns against the scourge.

According to him, the corps members attended the training from their places of primary assignment, after leaving the camp.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, who was represented by the Director of Youths, Mr Lanre Oluborode, said the training would in turn enable corps members to train pupils and students on the dangers of HIV and AIDS in the state.

The Peer Educator Trainee programme was organised by the ministry, in collaboration with the Ondo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ODSACA) and the NYSC, to equip corps members with information about HIV/AIDS.

The commissioner thanked the corps members for their interest in the development of the people of the state.

He said the ministry would do everything possible to ensure that the corps members trained and enlightened the people of the state towards stemming the scourge.

The commissioner also thanked the ODSACA for their support to ensure the success of the programme.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Grace Akpabio, while appreciating the ministry for the assistance, said the privilege given to the corps members would enable them to perform well in their various places of primary assignment.