



Former Ondo state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been reported to the police over his refusal to return four official vehicles.

The vehicles are a Land Cruiser SUV, New Toyota Hilux, New Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hilux.

The Ondo Government, in a petition, said Agboola is unlawfully in possession of the vehicles.





Dr. Doyin Odebowale, senior special assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, wrote the petition.

He said he has been mandated to recover all government properties still in the possession of political office holders who served in the first term of Akeredolu.

Dr. Odebowale said all appeals to Agboola to return the four vehicles for use of the incumbent Deputy Governor have been rebuffed.