Ondo State government has pledged its determination to provide immediate relief to victims of the recent rainstorm in Akoko communities.

The Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, visited the affected area and sympathised with the affected people in Supare and Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Northeast local government.

The rainstorm wreaked havoc on about 500 buildings in Supare and Ikare Akoko Communities.

Ajayi who said he received the news of the destruction with sadness, described it as a clear case of a natural disaster.

He added that the state officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were already in the affected communities to ascertain the damage caused by the rainstorm in order to ameliorate the plights of the victims.

He assured that the State Government will provide immediate response in order to cushion the effects of the incident.

Stressing the need for the residents of the state to be vigilant and conscious of the fact that the rainy season has just begun, Ajayi advised that attention should be geared towards adequate protection of lives and property.

The deputy governor however, urged the citizenry to desist from dumping refuse and other irrelevant items that could hinder easy flow of erosion.