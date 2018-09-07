Ondo State Government said it would explore opportunities in the hospitality industry to generate wealth and employment as part of its drive to industrialise the state.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu made the promise at the inauguration of Fingerprints Hotel and Suits at Oba Ile in Akure North Local Government area of the state on Friday.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, Akeredolu said that the prevailing peace in the state informed the choice of the proprietor to site the business in the state.

“My government will do more to attract investors and protect their investments which will boost revenue generation, employments and local economies.

“Ondo state will soon get to a stage where the hospitality industry generates massive wealth and employment for people of the state and strengthen the social engagement of citizens.

‘In our concerted efforts to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state, this administration has continually interfaced with providing logistic supports for all the security agencies to ensure security of lives and property of our people,” he said.

Akeredolu described the founder of the hotel as ” a partner in progress in the development of the state”, adding that his contributions would enhance tourism development in the state.

Earlier in address, the proprietor of the hotel, Mr Olaseni Ibitoye, had lauded the Akeredolu-led government’s desire to transform the state to an industrial hub in Nigeria.

Ibitoye said the hotel would employ both skilled and unskilled youths, thereby taking a good number of the unemployed off the street.