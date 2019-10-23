<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the suspension of embargo placed on conversion of local government workers in Ondo State after five years, no fewer than 1,597 assistant technicians and technologists have been converted to officers’ cadre by the Local Government Service Commission.

The beneficiaries of the conversion were mainly those who had acquired higher certificates and had successfully passed the 2019 conversion examination.

Speaking at the Local Government Service Commission headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Kehinde Ige, commended the disposition of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration towards workers’ welfare.

He disclosed that all the workers who are in the Assistant Technicians and Technologist cadre who had acquired higher certificates would benefit from the conversion after going through oral interview.

Ige observed that the conversion would enhance immensely the efficiency of all the workers who benefitted from the exercise.

The permanent secretary said: “Service of the local government workers are at the grassroots; when they have this kind of satisfaction, it will motivate them. This I’m sure will enable them put in their maximum performance to ensure efficient service delivery at their domains.”

Ige, however, implored all the beneficiary workers to put in their best and improve their productivity with a view to justifying their new status.

Commenting on the exercise, Ajiboro Oluwatayo and Olanisinmi Bukola, who are among the beneficiaries, commended the governor for lifting the embargo that was handed down by the immediate past administration.