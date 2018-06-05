The Ondo State Government has disclosed that the home-grown school feeding programme organised for primary school pupils has resumed after weeks of suspension.

Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu, who dropped the hint during a chat with newsmen, in Akure, said the scheme was suspended due to some logistic reasons.

She hinted that the programme was carefully designed in a way that resources allocated for its success are not diverted, hence the direct crediting of the accounts of the over 1,000 cooks engaged for the programme.

Mrs. Odumosu, whose office coordinates the school feeding programme said over 78,000 pupils were already being fed in the state with the target to touch over 100,000 pupils across the three senatorial districts before the end of the year.

She added that the agency discovered that about 95 percent of pupils in Akoko area of the state were not benefitting from the programme when it took off in the state, adding that the state government does not politicise the programme.

She assured that the teething challenges being witnessed are already being rectified as a team of government officials are already working with the monitoring agency in Abuja to improve on the programme.

The Special Adviser noted that “Over 80 percent of the vendors have now complied fully and their details uploaded now. The slight hitch is not only peculiar to Ondo State but other states.”

She reiterated that the laudable federal government social intervention programme has been ably supported with all the necessary human capital and logistics requirement by Governor Akeredolu for the overall benefit of all and sundry.