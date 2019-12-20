<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Government on Thursday said it was supporting the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission with a mandate to supervise the forensic audit of the agency.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the state believed the decision would bring about transparency and accountability in the NDDC.

He said, “No doubt, the sustenance of the interim management committee to midwife the forensic audit process, as well as the affirmation of the presidential directive that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs continues to supervise the NDDC, are pointedly courageous.”