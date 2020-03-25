<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Adewunmi Ogunmolasuyi as the Olupenmen of Upenmen in Owo Local Government Area.

Newsmen report that the monarch was a Senior Legislative Assistant to former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, between 2015 and 2019.

His appointment was among the three ratified by the State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Others, whose selections were ratified, were Prince Olorunsola Akinyelure as Odogbo of Ode Omi in Irele council area and Prince Oloyede Adeyeoba as the Arujale of Okeluse in Ose council area.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lola Fagbemi, said Ogunmolasuyi’s appointment followed unanimous election by kingmakers in the community.





Fagbemi, who was joined by his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo, said the ratification was arrived at after hours of deliberations by the council.

Ogunmolasuyi, a 47-year-old Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, emerged the town’s new monarch on September 10, 2019 after polling all the five available votes from the kingmakers to beat his only challenger, Prince Olawole Folarin, who had no vote.

The election was supervised by Segun Omojuwa, the Director of Local Government Administration in Owo Local Government Council.

Newsmen report that the new monarch, an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, is from the Ayiwoye Akinola ruling house.

It would be recalled that the Olupenmen stool became vacant in August 2017 after the demise of Oba Samuel Ademulegun.