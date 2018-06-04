The Ondo State Government on Monday advised civil servants in the state to be proactive and plan well for their retirement from service.

Mr Toyin Akinkuotu, the State Head of Service, (HoS) gave the advice in Akure at a retirement ceremony organised for Dr Taiye Oni, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Health.

Akinkuotu noted that when there was a solid plan, retirement would not be boring to retirees but enjoyable.

“As civil servants, we should be thinking of what to do after the service.

“We must keep going and be active always so that we can find life enjoyable,” he said.

The HoS described the retired permanent secretary as an honest man and a man of excellence qualities, who had served meritoriously having reached 60 years of age.

Dr Dayo Adeyanju, the immediate past Commissioner for Health in the state, while also extolling the virtues of Oni, said that the officer was tolerant to a fault.

Adeyanju advised civil servants to shun poor preparation that could lead to loneliness, sickness and untimely death.

Also, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state Commissioner for Health, said that the retiring officer was a man of peace, who had served without blemish.

Similarly, Bishop Felix Adejumo of Agape Ministries International, Akure, also described him as a mentor, a good leader that was worthy of emulation.

Adejumo urged civil servants to always be accountable to their superiors and God, and also support the development of the state.

Dr Felix Olawoye, the Principal of Ondo State School of Health Technology, described Oni as a destiny helper, a facilitator of good things, who believed in solving challenges with peaceful approach.

Dr Dolani Gbelela, the state Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) said that the ministry would miss Dr Oni because “he is a man that calms tension down to give way for peace.’’

Responding, Oni described civil service to be full of ups and downs, thanking God who made it possible for him to scale through all the challenges.

He advised civil servants to get prepared for their retirement, saying it would surely come.

Dr Taiye Oni was born on June 4, 1958, had his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at University of Ilorin in 1983 and joined the service of the Ondo State in 1987.