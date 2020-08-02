



The Ondo State Government has commenced the fumigation of its schools across the 18 local government areas of the state as part of safety measures ahead of the partial resumption of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Akin Asaniyan, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this on Sunday in Akure while speaking with newsmen at the premises of one of the fumigated schools.

The Permanent Secretary said the fumigation of schools would be done in all public and private schools across the state.

Newsmen report that the fumigation was in line with the Federal Government’s directives on partial reopening of school for graduating students.

Secondary school students in exit classes would resume on Tuesday and would be participating in the 2020 WASSCE, according to the latest directive of the Federal Government.

Asaniyan said the state government had put all necessary measures in place to ensure safety of students and teachers by following all laid down guidelines of the Federal Government.





Also speaking, Mr Tayo Adeniyi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, said the fumigation initiative would allay the fears of parents as regards the partial reopening of schools.

Mrs Biola Bashoorun, the Managing Director of ZL Global Alliance, whose company was in charge of the fumigation, said her team had fumigated up to 70 percent of schools across the state.

Bashoorun said the processes were carried out in line with the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to her, some of the schools fumigated in Akure were Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Ejioba High School, Akure High School and Aquinas College among others.

In her remarks, the principal of Akure High School, Mrs Olumisoye Susan, said the step taken by the state government would encourage parents to release their wards for resumption.

The fumigation team also visited Ondo West Local Government Area where it fumigated more than 20 schools.