



Ondo State’s Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has appointed Princess Catherine Oludunni Odu as Secretary to the State Government.

Odu thus becomes the first female to be appointed SSG in the state.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the Princess had served in various capacities prior to her latest elevation.

She previously served as Federal Commissioner in the Public Complaints Commission, Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and also Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board.





The statement said the appointment was in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in previous assignments.

Other appointments approved by Governor Akeredolu, according to the statement, included the appointment of immediate-past Ondo Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mrs. Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu as Special Adviser for Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole as Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development and Mr. Summy Smart Francis as Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

The appointees are to be sworn in by the Governor on Monday, March 22, 2021.