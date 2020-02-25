<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration in Ondo State, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday declared Tuesday, (today) February 25, 2020, a Public Holiday in the state.

This was contained in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said this is to allow the people of the state to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.





The statement read that “Governor Akeredolu while granting the approval says, the Public Holiday is necessary for the State to welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to arrive the State to commission two key legacy projects, the Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change.

“These are part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the administration.

“The Governor expresses appreciation to God for the journey thus far even as he enjoins all to take advantage of this period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the Anniversary celebrations.