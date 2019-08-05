<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The wife of the Caretaker Chairman of the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Bankole Ogbesetore, Tiwalade, on Sunday, reportedly lost her life in a road accident in Akure, the state capital.

Though the report of the crash was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the deceased was returning from the church when the incident occurred at the Alagbaka area of Akure.

Her death was confirmed by the state’s Director, Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Steve Otaloro.

Otaloro in a statement said, “The APC received with shock the news of the death of the wife of one of our members, Surveyor Bankole Ogbosetore, who is the Caretaker Chairman of Akure North Local Government.

“We pray to God Almighty that her soul rest in peace and that God gives her family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. We knew her as a lady of strength, humility and dignity.

“Mrs Ogbesetore was a virtuous woman and the pride of every woman in her area as the Akure North LG’sFirst Lady.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, said he was not aware of the matter, saying it was not reported to the police.