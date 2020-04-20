<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the coronavirus index case in Ondo State has tested negative twice and declared fit for discharge.

He announced the development in a series of tweets on Monday.

The index case was a military officer who returned from India. He was confirmed as positive on 3 April.

I received the cheery news Last Friday April 17th 2020, from our Honourable commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter – ministerial Committee on #COVID19, that our first and index case of #Coronavirus infection in the state has tested negative twice after treatment. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 20, 2020

The result came out positive on 3rd of April and he was immediately admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Igbatoro road Akure. He was on admission in the Hospital where he received the very best care until we noticed improvement in his health.

— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 20, 2020

Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient was hereby declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID -19 patient discharge criteria. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 20, 2020

Akeredolu also disclosed that 22 follow-up cases who had contact with the index and secondary cases have also tested negative.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Ondo, has had three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Two cases are active, with one discharged.