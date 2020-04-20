File Photo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the coronavirus index case in Ondo State has tested negative twice and declared fit for discharge.

He announced the development in a series of tweets on Monday.

The index case was a military officer who returned from India. He was confirmed as positive on 3 April.

Akeredolu also disclosed that 22 follow-up cases who had contact with the index and secondary cases have also tested negative.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Ondo, has had three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Two cases are active, with one discharged.

