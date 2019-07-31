<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It has been revealed that the Ondo State House of Assembly Complex is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the country.

The lawmakers lamented that the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the previous administrations had failed to release money for the renovation of the complex.

Through the Chairman House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole, the legislators said a snake was found inside the hallowed chamber last Wednesday while the termites-invested ceiling of the chamber caved in, preventing the plenary session from being held.

This development forced the Assembly to adjourn sitting indefinitely.

The lawmakers had earlier claimed to have no financial capacity to carry out project on the Assembly complex.

They advocated for total autonomy of the legislative arm of government for proper functioning.

The parliamentarians also blamed Akeredolu’s media team for allegedly doctoring the videotape of the event that happened when the governor inspected the Assembly complex after the snake appearance.

In a communiqué issued at the parliamentary meeting held at the Speaker’s official Lodge, Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo legislators reiterated that the Assembly complex was in a state of dilapidation and needed urged renovation.

The meeting was presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, and the communique was read by the lawmaker, representing Ese Odo State Constituency, Success Torukerijo.

However, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said he could not react on the issue.