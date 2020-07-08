



The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Iroju Ogundeji, has been suspended by his colleagues.

Ogundeji was suspended alongside another member of the House, Hon. Adewale Williams.

The two lawmakers were suspended by the leadership of the House on Wednesday during plenary for unruly behaviour.





The affected lawmakers were among the nine lawmakers who did not sign the impeachment notice against the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

Recall that 14 of the 26-member house voted for the impeachment notice on Agboola.