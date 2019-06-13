The Ondo State House of Assembly has sacked 18 caretaker chairmen and 23 supervising Councilors in the Interim Management Committee of the Local Governments & Members.
The House said the dissolution takes effect from Thursday, June 13, 2019.
They sacked officials were asked handover to the Directors of Local Government Administration, (DLG) with immediate effect.
