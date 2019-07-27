<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for making a right choice by appointing Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a minister representing the state in the federal cabinet.

Through its Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Assembly congratulated the minister-designate and immediate past Senator representing Ondo Central senatorial district of the state.

on his appointment and successful screening by the Senate.

According to Oleyelogun, Alasoadura’s appointment by President Buhari would add more value to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo and Nigeria as a whole.

The Speaker described Alasoadura’s appointment as a reward for his hard-work, commitment and loyalty to the ideal of the APC and the Nigeria project.

He also commended the Senator for his efforts at ensuring that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) saw the light of the day for the good of the country.

He stressed, that, as an astute accountant and administrator of good repute, the house did not doubt the capacity and competence of Alasoadura to represent the state well in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Oleyelogun also commended governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his support, which culminated in the appointment of the lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State chapter of the APC has charged the ministerial nominees to further energise the government to improve on security, and measures aimed at bringing succour to Nigerians when they assume office.

The party noted, that, this is a sure way to dispel misgivings and negativity among the populace, and rekindled their hope and confidence.

A statement by its spokesman, Alex Kalejaiye, stressed, that, it was not by accident that President Buhari selected some of the most experienced and best brains from among the lots available in the country.

The APC said: “The onus lies on those selected to justify the huge confidence reposed in them by conceiving and implementing workable policies, particularly in areas that are very key to the overall security and wellbeing of Nigerians.”