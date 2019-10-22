<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State House of Assembly has waded into the dispute between aggrieved stakeholders in Ese-Odo riverine area and the management of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

A group, Ese-Odo Rights Vanguard (ERV) led by Mr. Eric Pere Yanyangbini, had last week in Akure, the state capital, protested alleged marginalisation against Ese-Odo stakeholders by the Gbenga Edema-led management.

The lawmakers, in a letter of invitation dated October 9,with reference no ODHA/98/397/TI/12, and signed by the Secretary, House Committee on OSOPADEC, Raphael Urouna, directed members of the group to appear before the House Committee on the commission.

In its pleas before the committee, the group said conscious steps should be taken to close the gap created by the alleged lopsided appointment and marginalisation in the commission as it affects Ese-Odo local government areas.