The Ondo State House of Assembly has dissolved all the 18 Caretaker Chairmen in the local government areas of the state.

The caretaker committees who had been in office for the stipulated period of six months were dissolved on Friday following rumours that their tenure will be elongated for another period of six months by the lawmakers.

With the dissolution of the caretaker committees across the state, the Directors of Local Government Administration, DLGAs in the various council areas are expected take over the helms of affairs pending the next move by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Since his assumption of office in 2017, Akeredolu is yet to conduct local government election for the 18 council areas.