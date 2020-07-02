



Reacting to the death of the commissioner, the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Alex Kalejaye, said that ” the piercing news of the passage of the Hon. Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Dr. Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro, came to us as traumatic and deflating.

“Dr. Adegbenro has been at the forefront of government efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Ondo State. His demise collides violently with this patriotic assignment.

“Although the party is deeply traumatised by this huge loss, we pray God to console his immediate family, the people of Ifedore, and the Government of Ondo State

Kalejaye said “he was a party man to the core, readily accessible, humble and dependable. His commitment to the general wellbeing of people within and outside his circle was unparalleled.

Meanwhile, People are now trooping to his residence and Crown Hospital, Oja-Oshodi Akure to sympathise with his family members.





The Ondo State Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, in a statement said “with a deep sense of sadness, the Ondo State wishes to announce the demise of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

“Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time Health Commissioner in the State, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

“Dr Adegbenro was in the forefront of the State’s battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent. To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our General and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.