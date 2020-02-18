<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ondo State Government has allocated over a 100 hectares of land to Medicus International for the establishment of Sunshine Medical City as part of efforts to deliver qualitative healthcare to the people.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, who conducted the team round the land on Tuesday, said the Sunshine Medical City will be a medical tourism arena where all ailments can be treated.

Adeyeye said that with the services provided by the hospital, Nigerians may no longer have to travel abroad for treatment for complex cases any longer.

He said that Medicus International will be investing more than $1.1b (N400 billion) on the Sunshine Medical City, which makes it a world class institution and residents of the state has so much to gain.

Adeyeye said that the city, when completed would provide for more than 10,000 job opportunities, and as well open up the state socio-economically.





Mr Oludare Bello, who lead the team of Medicus International on the site inspection, said the provision of the land was a fulfillment of the promise made by the state government in 2019 when the project was conceived and the Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

He commended government for the confidence and trust reposed in the management of Medicus International, which has elicited the political will the project was enjoying.

He explained that the state is the major shareholder in the Sunshine Medical City project which when completed will be the best Medical Center in the country.

He, however urged the government to make available the Certificate of Occupancy, to give a sense of belonging and assurance to the investors that are ready to invest their resources in the project.

Bello explained that the project will provide for an 800 bedded World class hospital, 250 housing units, 5 and 3 Star Hotels, Recuperation Center, among other social amenities.

Newsmen report that the certificate of land allocation was handed over to Medicus International by Adeyeye.