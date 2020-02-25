<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All is set for a one-day official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ondo state.

The Nigerian leader who will arrive Akure, the Ondo state capital Tuesday morning will among other things commission the Ondo State Industrial Clusters and also declare open the Ore Flyover located at the busy Ore-Benin-Shagamu Expressway.





The Ore Flyover and Ondo State Industrial Clusters are some of the signature developmental projects of the incumbent Ondo state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

President Buhari will during the visit hold talks on issues of peace and unity in Nigeria with Gov. Akeredolu, political, traditional and religious leaders in the state.