Although personnel of the Police and the Army say they are still battling to unravel the cause of Saturday morning’s bomb explosion at Ilu Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, they have however confirmed that it was an accident.

They have also confirmed that the vehicle carrying the devices is buried underneath the crater created by the explosion.

Fears are also rife that some of the bombs buried may still be active and undetonated.

The fears were expressed by security agencies in their briefing to the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

They have asked residents of the community to steer clear of the vicinity to avoid further disaster should there be any explosion.

It was gathered that 13 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, while no deaths have been officially reported.

The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, said the police was yet to ascertain the state of casualties, as investigations were still ongoing.

The explosion occurred on Saturday at about 1a.m., with the sound heard in the neighbouring towns along the stretch of the expressway, including the Akure Airport.

The explosion made so much impact as it destroyed the main road, creating a crater of about 15 feet deep and about 20 feet in diameter.





It also destroyed a number of buildings in the vicinity, some at a distance of about 100ft from the spot of occurrence.

Notably, a worship centre known as The Possibility Church was destroyed by the explosion while the roofs of Aina Hawawu International College were completely damaged.

Fortunately, the students of the college which has boarding facilities, had gone on break following the closure of schools in the state as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other houses far away from the spot were also impacted as revealed in the damage on their roofs.

Akeredolu, who addressed journalists after inspecting the damage done by the bomb, said he had been fully briefed by the heads of the security apparatus in the state.

He said the vehicle conveying the explosives was still buried deep under the crater, noting that there were concerns that some of the explosives might still be alive.

He said the police should be allowed to carry out the investigations and exhume the vehicle before further actions could be taken.

Meanwhile the crowd took a surge towards the crater to have a look, but the security men at the site made fruitless efforts to deter them.

Even with warnings that the odour coming out of the place could be poisonous did not discourage the crowd who thronged the place with cameras to see and record.