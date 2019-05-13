<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The People of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Loca Government Area of Kwara have warned against any attempt to distort its traditional history by any person or group of people.

The community gave the warning at the launching of a 37 page book titled, “The struggle for the Throne of Omu-Aran (1900-1945) “Setting the Record Straight: A Rejoinder”, in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book, which was jointly authored by The Council of Olomu Princes and Princesses was in response to an earlier book where about 26 distortions and fallacies were observed.

The said offensive book, “The Struggle for the Throne of Omu-Aran (1900-1945)”, was alleged to have been written by one Rev. S.A. Abidoye, which was well publicised and disseminated.

The community said such distortions and fallacies, if allowed to stay and not corrected, could be inimical to the desired unity, peaceful co-existence and socio-economic development of the area.

According to the authors, the said book was an assault on the integrity of the traditional kingship system of Omu-Aran and an attempt to assassinate the characters of past and present sons and daughters of Omu-Aran.

“It was an attempt to foment trouble and instigate violence in an otherwise peace-loving and development –focused community.

“As critical stakeholders in the kingship institution of the ancient and justifiable proud town of Omu-Aran, we have painstakingly read through the said book but could not fathom what motivated the author to write the book.

“We don’t know the purpose it is meant to achieve at this point in time, especially as the book is merely a compilation of lies and distorted history,” the authors said.

Chief Kayode Ajitoni, an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, while reviewing the book said the traditional title of Esinkin and the Olomu are two separate titles being occupied by different peoples from time immemorial.

“Some pages in the book dwelled extensively on the true position of kingship system of Omu-Aran people, especially the fact that the titles of Esinkin and Olomu are separate entities contrary to the wrong notion being peddled.

“The book noted that this fact was clearly stated in the book earlier written on Omu-Aran by Samuel Johnson, the Ajayi’s on Yoruba as well as the one written by Prof. Akintoye of Ekiti.

“The last person that occupied the position of Esinkin was the late Gen. David Bamigboye, who was honoured as an indigene.

“The position is always the exclusive preserve of the non-indigenes, while Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti is the present Olomu of Omu-Aran.

“So, if this was the arrangement since the 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, it is a fallacy to now say otherwise in the 20th century,” he said.

Ajitoni said the book also described as alien the dedication of the offensive book to an unknown Royal Throne of Aribuki by Rev. Abidoye, its author.

According to him, the book being reviewed noted that such Aribuki is alien to the history of Omu-Aran and that the only recognised throne to have emanated from Ile-Ife to Omu-Aran was that of the legendary Olomu-Aperan in the 14th century.

Dr Samuel Atolagbe, the Chairman of the occasion, described the book launch as very timely, beneficial and a welcome development.

He urged the people of the community to continue to live in peace and harmonious relationship, saying that the book was intended to right the wrongs by putting history in the correct perspectives.

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, in a goodwill message, urged the inhabitants to embrace unity, peace, tolerance and togetherness in moving the community forward.

Adeoti, represented by Chief Raheem Ajide, the Odofin-Omu, said it was only in an atmosphere of unity and peace that the desired socio-economic transformation could be achieved.