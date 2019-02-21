



The Imo State caucus of the Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, says it is backing the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari because of the confidence oil producing communities have in him, especially in the areas of refusing to renew the oil bloc licenses given to the tiny elite class at the detriment of the owners of the lands, who bear painful environmental impacts.

The group met at the country home of the association’s national leader, Bishop Udo Azogu at Oguta and unanimously adopted President Buhari to complete his second term in office.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Azogu told senior officers of the association present at the meeting that President Buhari is a righteous leader who has come to deliver the Country from a tiny but, powerful corrupt elite class.

“Oil producing communities cannot trust their oily lands in the hands of rampaging and overzealous bureaucrats who are working against the interest of Nigeria to privatize the nation’s cash cow – the NNPC and take over their ancestral lands.

“The meeting also addressed President Buhari’s spirited effort to stop militancy and diversion of huge palliative programmes by state governors which has kept oil-bearing communities stunted.”

Azogu insisted that Buhari has no reliable substitute currently and urged his members and the entire good people of Imo State to deliver for Buhari massively, while voting for the candidates of their choice in other elections such as governorship, National Assembly and others.