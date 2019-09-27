<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday denied lawyers of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, access to its office in Abuja.

The lawyers, who are representing the activist in his trial at the Federal High Court on charges related to treason and money laundering, were at the agency to deliver, again, documents confirming he has met his bail conditions.

The Federal High Court had on September 24 granted bail to Sowore, after over 50 days in detention.

A lawyer from Falana’s Chambers, Emanuel Ogala, told newsmen Friday noon that they were stopped at the entrance to the DSS office upon their arrival with the court bailiff for the second time on Friday.

But officials of the agency at the gate later accepted the documents.

Following a statement on Thursday by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, that the agency was yet to receive the documents, Sowore’s lawyers led by Femi Falana arranged a fresh delivery of the affidavit of compliance on Friday. They said they had first delivered the same documents on Wednesday.

Another lawyer from Falana’s Chambers who deposed to the affidavit of compliance, Marshal Abubakar, said the court bailiff who was assigned to deliver the court papers was asked to return at 12 noon on Friday after his first visit to the agency in the morning.

But in another phone interview, Mr Ogala told newsmen that they were blocked at the entrance after arriving at noon with the court bailiff.

When contacted, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, he said he was not at the office at the moment.

A Federal High Court had on Tuesday ordered Mr Sowore’s release from DSS custody.

But the agency was yet to comply with the order over 72 hours after it was delivered.

In a subsequent phone call with newsmen, Mr Ogala said the DSS officials collected the documents from them at the gate. He added that they were waiting at the gate for the evidence of receipt.